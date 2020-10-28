Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Teleflex (TFX), Teladoc (TDOC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Teleflex (TFX), Teladoc (TDOC) and Boston Scientific (BSX) with bullish sentiments.

Teleflex (TFX)

In a report released today, Lawrence Keusch from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Teleflex. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $335.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 61.2% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Intuitive Surgical.

Teleflex has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $423.71.

Teladoc (TDOC)

Oppenheimer analyst Michael Wiederhorn assigned a Buy rating to Teladoc today and set a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $226.94, close to its 52-week high of $253.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiederhorn is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 74.4% success rate. Wiederhorn covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Community Health, The Ensign Group, and Addus Homecare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Teladoc with a $239.09 average price target, which is an 8.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, Cowen & Co. also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $262.00 price target.

Boston Scientific (BSX)

Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford maintained a Buy rating on Boston Scientific today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $34.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 69.7% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Merit Medical Systems, Edwards Lifesciences, and Integra Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Boston Scientific is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $46.50, implying a 30.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

