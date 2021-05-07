Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: T2 Biosystems (TTOO), Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on T2 Biosystems (TTOO) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) with bullish sentiments.

T2 Biosystems (TTOO)

In a report released today, Soumit Roy from JonesTrading reiterated a Buy rating on T2 Biosystems, with a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 44.2% and a 43.8% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Monopar Therapeutics Inc, and Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

T2 Biosystems has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.91, which is a 129.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.50 price target.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 38.5% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, and Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.40, a 156.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

