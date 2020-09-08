Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP), Vaxart (VXRT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP) and Vaxart (VXRT) with bullish sentiments.

Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP)

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 44.2% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Strongbridge Biopharma with a $9.25 average price target, representing a 187.3% upside. In a report released today, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Vaxart (VXRT)

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 42.7% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vaxart is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.