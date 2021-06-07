Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Springworks Therapeutics (SWTX), Agenus (AGEN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Springworks Therapeutics (SWTX) and Agenus (AGEN) with bullish sentiments.

Springworks Therapeutics (SWTX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns reiterated a Buy rating on Springworks Therapeutics today and set a price target of $124.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $78.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 38.1% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Turning Point Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Springworks Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $112.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Agenus (AGEN)

B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on Agenus today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 53.6% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Allena Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Agenus with a $7.50 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.