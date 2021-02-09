Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE), Veru (VERU)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) and Veru (VERU) with bullish sentiments.

Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Sorrento Therapeutics, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.51, close to its 52-week high of $19.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 62.1% and a 86.1% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sorrento Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $28.00, implying a 99.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, B.Riley Financial also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Veru (VERU)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Veru, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.92, close to its 52-week high of $15.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 86.1% and a 67.1% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Veru is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.00, a 32.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Brookline Capital Markets also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.