Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO), Ontrak (OTRK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) and Ontrak (OTRK) with bullish sentiments.

Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO)

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell maintained a Buy rating on Soleno Therapeutics today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.06, close to its 52-week low of $1.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 37.3% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Soleno Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.00.

Ontrak (OTRK)

In a report released today, Eugene Mannheimer from Colliers Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Ontrak, with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $28.65, close to its 52-week low of $17.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Mannheimer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 55.4% success rate. Mannheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, NextGen Healthcare, and Castlight Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ontrak with a $45.00 average price target, representing a 48.6% upside. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

