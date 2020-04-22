Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF), Grifols SA (GRFS)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF) and Grifols SA (GRFS) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF)

In a report released yesterday, William Mackie from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Siemens Healthineers AG, with a price target of EUR40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $40.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Mackie is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.9% and a 39.3% success rate. Mackie covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sulzer AG, Nordex, and ABB.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Siemens Healthineers AG with a $43.26 average price target, implying a 7.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR40.00 price target.

Grifols SA (GRFS)

In a report released yesterday, Dariusz Ubik from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Grifols SA, with a price target of EUR28.90. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $21.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Ubik is ranked #4567 out of 6484 analysts.

Grifols SA has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $31.43.

