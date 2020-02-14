Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Shockwave Medical (SWAV), Atreca (BCEL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Shockwave Medical (SWAV), Atreca (BCEL) and Dexcom (DXCM) with bullish sentiments.

Shockwave Medical (SWAV)

In a report released today, Jason Mills from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Shockwave Medical, with a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Mills is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.4% and a 71.3% success rate. Mills covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Edwards Lifesciences, Irhythm Technologies, and Intuitive Surgical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Shockwave Medical is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $49.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Atreca (BCEL)

In a report released yesterday, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Atreca, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 43.7% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Hutchison China MediTech, Palatin Technologies, and Selecta Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Atreca with a $24.00 average price target.

Dexcom (DXCM)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Rose maintained a Buy rating on Dexcom yesterday and set a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $252.21, close to its 52-week high of $254.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 53.7% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, SeaSpine Holdings, and NuVasive.

Dexcom has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $266.25, a 9.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on DXCM: