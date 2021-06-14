Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Shockwave Medical (SWAV), Ascendis Pharma (ASND)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Shockwave Medical (SWAV), Ascendis Pharma (ASND) and Novan (NOVN) with bullish sentiments.

Shockwave Medical (SWAV)

Canaccord Genuity analyst William Plovanic maintained a Buy rating on Shockwave Medical on June 11 and set a price target of $202.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $178.96, close to its 52-week high of $182.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Plovanic is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 54.1% success rate. Plovanic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Staar Surgical Company, Merit Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Shockwave Medical has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $180.75, representing a 3.9% upside. In a report issued on June 7, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $189.00 price target.

Ascendis Pharma (ASND)

In a report released today, Michelle Gilson from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Ascendis Pharma, with a price target of $196.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $130.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 43.7% success rate. Gilson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sigilon Therapeutics, Travere Therapeutics, and Stoke Therapeutics.

Ascendis Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $195.43, which is a 53.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 1, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $210.00 price target.

Novan (NOVN)

In a report released today, Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Novan, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 49.2% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Novan is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.00, implying a 95.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 11, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

