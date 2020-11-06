Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Selecta Biosciences (SELB), SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Selecta Biosciences (SELB), SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) and Ontrak (OTRK) with bullish sentiments.

Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

In a report released today, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Selecta Biosciences, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.3% and a 46.2% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Hutchison China MediTech, Atara Biotherapeutics, and Allogene Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Selecta Biosciences with a $5.40 average price target, implying a 69.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $3.50 price target.

SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Sumant Kulkarni maintained a Buy rating on SAGE Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $78.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.3% and a 57.0% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SAGE Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $81.71, an 8.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $88.00 price target.

Ontrak (OTRK)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Close maintained a Buy rating on Ontrak yesterday and set a price target of $89.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $68.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.2% and a 61.3% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as HealthStream, Allscripts, and Cerner.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ontrak with a $85.20 average price target.

