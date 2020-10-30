Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Seattle Genetics (SGEN), Sanofi (SNYNF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Seattle Genetics (SGEN) and Sanofi (SNYNF) with bullish sentiments.

Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

Needham analyst Chad Messer reiterated a Buy rating on Seattle Genetics today and set a price target of $254.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $192.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 44.4% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Seattle Genetics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $195.85, representing a 0.5% upside. In a report issued on October 22, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $213.00 price target.

Sanofi (SNYNF)

In a report released today, Trung Huynh from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Sanofi, with a price target of EUR105.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $91.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Huynh is ranked #1692 out of 6994 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sanofi is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $121.90, a 33.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 23, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR99.00 price target.

