Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Seattle Genetics (SGEN), PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Seattle Genetics (SGEN) and PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) with bullish sentiments.

Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov maintained a Buy rating on Seattle Genetics yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $111.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 50.6% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Seattle Genetics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $127.46, which is a 17.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $124.00 price target.

PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

William Blair analyst Raju Prasad maintained a Buy rating on PTC Therapeutics today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 58.8% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PTC Therapeutics with a $69.00 average price target.

