Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: SCYNEXIS (SCYX), Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on SCYNEXIS (SCYX) and Selecta Biosciences (SELB) with bullish sentiments.

SCYNEXIS (SCYX)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy maintained a Buy rating on SCYNEXIS today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.65, close to its 52-week low of $0.61.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -10.6% and a 27.3% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

SCYNEXIS has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.38, representing a 508.3% upside. In a report released yesterday, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

William Blair analyst Raju Prasad maintained a Buy rating on Selecta Biosciences today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 44.7% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Selecta Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.80, which is a 183.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

