Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA), Summit Therapeutics (SMMT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA) and Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) with bullish sentiments.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat maintained a Buy rating on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.63, close to its 52-week low of $4.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 45.8% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals with a $4.75 average price target.

Summit Therapeutics (SMMT)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Summit Therapeutics today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 42.0% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Summit Therapeutics with a $4.00 average price target.

