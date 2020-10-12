Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT), Teladoc (TDOC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) and Teladoc (TDOC) with bullish sentiments.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams maintained a Buy rating on Sarepta Therapeutics on October 8 and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $143.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 49.7% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sarepta Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $193.08, a 33.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 28, Needham also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $182.00 price target.

Teladoc (TDOC)

In a report issued on October 9, Sean Dodge from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Teladoc, with a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $218.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodge is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 57.1% success rate. Dodge covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tabula Rasa HealthCare, NextGen Healthcare, and Change Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Teladoc is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $242.29.

