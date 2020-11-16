Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE), Cytokinetics (CYTK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) and Cytokinetics (CYTK) with bullish sentiments.

SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

In a report released today, Tazeen Ahmad from Merrill Lynch maintained a Buy rating on SAGE Therapeutics, with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $75.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Ahmad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 52.4% success rate. Ahmad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Prelude Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SAGE Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $84.40, which is an 8.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $88.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cytokinetics (CYTK)

In a report released today, Jeffrey Hung from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Cytokinetics, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Hung is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.0% and a 60.0% success rate. Hung covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Prelude Therapeutics.

Cytokinetics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.11, which is a 100.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.