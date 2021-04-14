Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT), Cardiff Oncology (CRDF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) and Cardiff Oncology (CRDF) with bullish sentiments.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)

Needham analyst Gil Blum reiterated a Buy rating on Rocket Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $42.07.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rocket Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $71.50, implying a 70.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $66.00 price target.

Cardiff Oncology (CRDF)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Cardiff Oncology, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.56.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.9% and a 46.9% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cardiff Oncology with a $27.33 average price target.

