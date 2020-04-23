Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Roche Holding AG (RHHVF), Sanofi (SNYNF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Roche Holding AG (RHHVF) and Sanofi (SNYNF) with bullish sentiments.

Roche Holding AG (RHHVF)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Leuchten from UBS maintained a Buy rating on Roche Holding AG, with a price target of CHF350.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $358.79.

Leuchten has an average return of 21.4% when recommending Roche Holding AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Leuchten is ranked #1395 out of 6481 analysts.

Roche Holding AG has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $382.87, implying an 11.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF385.00 price target.

Sanofi (SNYNF)

Goldman Sachs analyst Keyur Parekh maintained a Buy rating on Sanofi today and set a price target of EUR105.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $96.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Parekh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 51.2% success rate. Parekh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sanofi-Aventis Sa, Roche Holding AG, and Novartis.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sanofi is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $108.05, which is an 8.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR103.00 price target.

