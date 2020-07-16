Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Roche Holding AG (RHHVF), Novavax (NVAX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Roche Holding AG (RHHVF) and Novavax (NVAX) with bullish sentiments.

Roche Holding AG (RHHVF)

Goldman Sachs analyst Keyur Parekh maintained a Buy rating on Roche Holding AG today and set a price target of CHF400.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $352.00.

Parekh has an average return of 15.1% when recommending Roche Holding AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Parekh is ranked #2389 out of 6791 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Roche Holding AG with a $406.85 average price target, representing a 13.2% upside. In a report issued on July 12, Bernstein also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF380.00 price target.

Novavax (NVAX)

B.Riley FBR analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on Novavax today and set a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $111.15, close to its 52-week high of $114.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 48.5% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Novavax is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $117.20, representing a 6.2% upside. In a report issued on July 7, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $148.00 price target.

