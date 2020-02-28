Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Rigel (RIGL), Concert Pharma (CNCE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Rigel (RIGL), Concert Pharma (CNCE) and Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) with bullish sentiments.

Rigel (RIGL)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Rigel, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 41.9% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rigel is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.00.

Concert Pharma (CNCE)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Concert Pharma today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 41.5% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Concert Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.83, implying a 102.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

In a report released today, Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Collegium Pharmaceutical, with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 43.3% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Taiwan Liposome Company, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Collegium Pharmaceutical with a $33.83 average price target, implying a 53.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

