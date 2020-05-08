Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Revance Therapeutics (RVNC), Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) and Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) with bullish sentiments.

Revance Therapeutics (RVNC)

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang maintained a Buy rating on Revance Therapeutics today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -11.1% and a 31.1% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Nektar Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Revance Therapeutics with a $32.25 average price target, which is a 74.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter assigned a Buy rating to Spero Therapeutics today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.18.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 45.7% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Molecular Templates, and Cidara Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Spero Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.00, implying a 72.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

