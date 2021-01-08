Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Revance Therapeutics (RVNC), Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) and Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) with bullish sentiments.

Revance Therapeutics (RVNC)

In a report released today, Serge Belanger from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Revance Therapeutics, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 50.2% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Revance Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $35.25, which is a 28.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX)

In a report released today, Justin Kim from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Aldeyra Therapeutics, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.47, close to its 52-week high of $8.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 41.1% and a 73.0% success rate. Kim covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, and Chinook Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aldeyra Therapeutics with a $25.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.