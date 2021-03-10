Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Resmed (RMD), Cytosorbents (CTSO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Resmed (RMD), Cytosorbents (CTSO) and Surface Oncology (SURF) with bullish sentiments.

Resmed (RMD)

Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia assigned a Buy rating to Resmed today and set a price target of $240.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $182.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 55.0% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Resmed has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $240.00.

Cytosorbents (CTSO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Sean Lee CFA reiterated a Buy rating on Cytosorbents today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.75.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 70.5% and a 71.1% success rate. CFA covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as CASI Pharmaceuticals, Kazia Therapeutics, and Gritstone Oncology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cytosorbents with a $13.00 average price target.

Surface Oncology (SURF)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on Surface Oncology today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 37.3% and a 53.6% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cellectar Biosciences, Harpoon Therapeutics, and Bicycle Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Surface Oncology is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.00, representing a 100.9% upside. In a report released yesterday, JonesTrading also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

