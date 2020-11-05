Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: REPRO-MED Systems (KRMD), Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on REPRO-MED Systems (KRMD), Aptose Biosciences (APTO) and Biogen (BIIB) with bullish sentiments.

REPRO-MED Systems (KRMD)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Rose maintained a Buy rating on REPRO-MED Systems yesterday and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.16, close to its 52-week low of $3.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 49.6% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and Alphatec Holdings.

REPRO-MED Systems has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.25, which is a 105.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Aptose Biosciences today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.3% and a 46.2% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Hutchison China MediTech, Atara Biotherapeutics, and Allogene Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aptose Biosciences with a $10.83 average price target.

Biogen (BIIB)

In a report released yesterday, Sumant Kulkarni from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Biogen, with a price target of $393.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $355.63, close to its 52-week high of $374.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.6% and a 57.6% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Biogen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $313.43, which is a 23.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 21, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

