Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Regulus (RGLS), Agios Pharma (AGIO)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Regulus (RGLS) and Agios Pharma (AGIO) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Regulus (RGLS)

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Hold rating on Regulus, with a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 54.2% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Regulus with a $1.00 average price target.

Agios Pharma (AGIO)

Oppenheimer analyst Mark Breidenbach maintained a Hold rating on Agios Pharma today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $46.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 45.5% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Arvinas Holding Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Agios Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $67.43.

