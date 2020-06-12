Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Regeneron (REGN), IMARA (IMRA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Regeneron (REGN), IMARA (IMRA) and Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) with bullish sentiments.

Regeneron (REGN)

Jefferies analyst Biren Amin maintained a Buy rating on Regeneron today and set a price target of $691.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $602.16, close to its 52-week high of $625.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Amin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 50.0% success rate. Amin covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Minerva Neurosciences, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Regeneron is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $575.11, a -6.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 28, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $615.00 price target.

IMARA (IMRA)

Leerink Partners analyst Joseph Schwartz maintained a Buy rating on IMARA today and set a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $47.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 52.5% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Ascendis Pharma.

IMARA has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.33.

Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

Needham analyst Chad Messer maintained a Buy rating on Autolus Therapeutics today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 48.9% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Autolus Therapeutics with a $20.25 average price target, a 50.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 29, Mizuho Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

