Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Regeneron (REGN), Biogen (BIIB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Regeneron (REGN), Biogen (BIIB) and Bluebird Bio (BLUE) with bullish sentiments.

Regeneron (REGN)

Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh maintained a Buy rating on Regeneron today and set a price target of $725.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $514.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 50.3% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Opthea Limited Sponsored ADR, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Regeneron is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $635.13.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Biogen (BIIB)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Biogen today and set a price target of $452.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $395.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 51.7% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Biogen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $374.00, a 26.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $346.00 price target.

Bluebird Bio (BLUE)

In a report released yesterday, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Bluebird Bio, with a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.98, close to its 52-week low of $24.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 44.9% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bluebird Bio is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $46.18.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.