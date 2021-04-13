Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Regeneron (REGN), Ascendis Pharma (ASND)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Regeneron (REGN), Ascendis Pharma (ASND) and Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) with bullish sentiments.

Regeneron (REGN)

In a report released yesterday, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Regeneron, with a price target of $700.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $472.80, close to its 52-week low of $441.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 47.0% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Regeneron is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $637.58.

Ascendis Pharma (ASND)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michelle Gilson maintained a Buy rating on Ascendis Pharma yesterday and set a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $123.37, close to its 52-week low of $117.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.0% and a 46.8% success rate. Gilson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Travere Therapeutics, and Sigilon Therapeutics.

Ascendis Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $191.25.

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating on Blueprint Medicines today and set a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $92.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 48.7% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Blueprint Medicines with a $106.33 average price target, implying an 11.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $122.00 price target.

