Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Radnet (RDNT), Progenity (PROG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Radnet (RDNT) and Progenity (PROG) with bullish sentiments.

Radnet (RDNT)

Raymond James analyst John Ransom reiterated a Buy rating on Radnet yesterday and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.68, close to its 52-week high of $25.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 64.5% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Acadia Healthcare, AmerisourceBergen, and Oak Street Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Radnet is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.33, a 21.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Jefferies also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Progenity (PROG)

In a report released today, Andrew Cooper from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Progenity, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.39, close to its 52-week low of $3.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Cooper is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 54.3% success rate. Cooper covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Orasure Technologies, Idexx Laboratories, and NeoGenomics.

Progenity has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.33.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.