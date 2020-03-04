Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Qiagen (QGEN), Tecan Group AG (TCHBF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Qiagen (QGEN) and Tecan Group AG (TCHBF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Qiagen (QGEN)

In a report released yesterday, Carola Holtz from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Qiagen, with a price target of EUR39.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.45, close to its 52-week high of $43.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.1% and a 39.4% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, Hermes International, and Dialog Semiconductor.

Qiagen has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $35.35.

Tecan Group AG (TCHBF)

In a report released yesterday, Maja Pataki from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Tecan Group AG, with a price target of CHF270.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $302.50, equals to its 52-week high of $302.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Pataki is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -7.0% and a 50.0% success rate. Pataki covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Siemens Healthineers AG, Grifols SA, and Qiagen.

Tecan Group AG has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $281.50.

