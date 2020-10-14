Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Qiagen (QGEN), Electrocore (ECOR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Qiagen (QGEN) and Electrocore (ECOR) with bullish sentiments.

Qiagen (QGEN)

Kepler Capital analyst Oliver Reinberg maintained a Buy rating on Qiagen today and set a price target of EUR51.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $52.54, close to its 52-week high of $54.85.

Reinberg has an average return of 1.7% when recommending Qiagen.

According to TipRanks.com, Reinberg is ranked #6626 out of 7016 analysts.

Qiagen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.54, an 9.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 5, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

Electrocore (ECOR)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth maintained a Buy rating on Electrocore today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 37.4% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Trillium Therapeutics.

Electrocore has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.17, which is a 70.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 30, Maxim Group also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.00 price target.

