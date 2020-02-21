Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Puma Biotechnology (PBYI), Aerie Pharma (AERI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) and Aerie Pharma (AERI) with bullish sentiments.

Puma Biotechnology (PBYI)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Puma Biotechnology, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.96.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.9% and a 53.2% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Puma Biotechnology with a $15.00 average price target.

Aerie Pharma (AERI)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat reiterated a Buy rating on Aerie Pharma today and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.89, close to its 52-week low of $17.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 52.0% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.78, implying a 100.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 7, Mizuho Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $54.00 price target.

