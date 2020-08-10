Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Pulmatrix (PULM), Marinus (MRNS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Pulmatrix (PULM) and Marinus (MRNS) with bullish sentiments.

Pulmatrix (PULM)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating on Pulmatrix today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 44.7% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Pulmatrix has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

Marinus (MRNS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao reiterated a Buy rating on Marinus today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 51.4% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

Marinus has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.50, a 225.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.50 price target.

