Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Provention Bio (PRVB), Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Provention Bio (PRVB), Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) and Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) with bullish sentiments.

Provention Bio (PRVB)

RBC Capital analyst Gregory Renza maintained a Buy rating on Provention Bio on July 15 and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Renza is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.9% and a 50.0% success rate. Renza covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, and Iterum Therapeutics.

Provention Bio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.00, implying a 141.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 2, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

RBC Capital analyst Randall Stanicky maintained a Buy rating on Flexion Therapeutics on July 15 and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -8.5% and a 32.4% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Flexion Therapeutics with a $23.00 average price target, representing a 73.1% upside. In a report issued on July 14, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Ovid Therapeutics (OVID)

In a report issued on July 15, Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Ovid Therapeutics, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 55.0% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Ovid Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.60, an 88.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 13, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

