Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Protalix Biotherapeutics (PLX), ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Protalix Biotherapeutics (PLX), ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) and Veru (VERU) with bullish sentiments.

Protalix Biotherapeutics (PLX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Protalix Biotherapeutics today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.8% and a 51.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Protalix Biotherapeutics with a $11.00 average price target.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Sumant Kulkarni maintained a Buy rating on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals on July 24 and set a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $43.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 49.4% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $57.70, implying a 33.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 9, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

Veru (VERU)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Veru, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 49.7% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Veru has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.50.

