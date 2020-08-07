Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Principia Biopharma (PRNB), Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Principia Biopharma (PRNB), Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX) and CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) with bullish sentiments.

Principia Biopharma (PRNB)

Wells Fargo analyst Jim Birchenough maintained a Buy rating on Principia Biopharma yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $87.24, close to its 52-week high of $94.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Birchenough is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 50.9% success rate. Birchenough covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Principia Biopharma with a $96.75 average price target, which is a 7.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, Evercore ISI also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX)

In a report released yesterday, Larry Biegelsen from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Axonics Modulation Technologies. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $43.30, close to its 52-week high of $44.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Biegelsen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 69.3% success rate. Biegelsen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inspire Medical Systems, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Baxter International.

Axonics Modulation Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.75, representing a 6.2% upside. In a report issued on July 22, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

In a report released yesterday, Mara Goldstein from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on CytomX Therapeutics, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 35.4% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Neoleukin Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CytomX Therapeutics with a $13.75 average price target.

