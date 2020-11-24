Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: PolyPid (PYPD), Medtronic (MDT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on PolyPid (PYPD) and Medtronic (MDT) with bullish sentiments.

PolyPid (PYPD)

In a report released today, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James upgraded PolyPid to Buy, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -3.6% and a 42.9% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, and Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PolyPid is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.00.

Medtronic (MDT)

In a report released today, Jayson Bedford from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Medtronic. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $114.06, close to its 52-week high of $122.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 69.2% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and Integra Lifesciences.

Medtronic has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $121.59, representing an 8.4% upside. In a report issued on November 18, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $127.00 price target.

