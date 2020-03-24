Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Pharnext SA (PNEXF), Crossject SA (CRJTF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Pharnext SA (PNEXF) and Crossject SA (CRJTF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Pharnext SA (PNEXF)

Pharnext SA received a Hold rating and a EUR5.50 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Damien Choplain yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.30, equals to its 52-week low of $3.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Choplain is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -11.8% and a 17.0% success rate. Choplain covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Innate Pharma SA, GeNeuro SA, and Argenx Se.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Pharnext SA with a $5.94 average price target.

Crossject SA (CRJTF)

In a report released yesterday, Paul de Froment from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Crossject SA, with a price target of EUR2.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Froment is ranked #1504 out of 6151 analysts.

Crossject SA has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $2.38.

