Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Pfizer (PFE), Aerie Pharma (AERI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Pfizer (PFE) and Aerie Pharma (AERI) with bullish sentiments.

Pfizer (PFE)

In a report released today, Vamil Divan from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Pfizer, with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $37.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.5% and a 41.4% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and Revance Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pfizer with a $41.21 average price target, a 12.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 1, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Aerie Pharma (AERI)

In a report released today, Serge Belanger from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Aerie Pharma, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.49, close to its 52-week low of $10.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 40.7% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aerie Pharma with a $27.50 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.