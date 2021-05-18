Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Palatin Technologies (PTN), Genmab (GMAB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Palatin Technologies (PTN), Genmab (GMAB) and Cytokinetics (CYTK) with bullish sentiments.

Palatin Technologies (PTN)

In a report released yesterday, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Palatin Technologies, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 42.8% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Allogene Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Palatin Technologies with a $2.50 average price target, implying a 375.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Genmab (GMAB)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Genmab today and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 1-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 37.9% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Bausch Health Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Genmab with a $42.80 average price target.

Cytokinetics (CYTK)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Cytokinetics, with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.1% and a 47.5% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cytokinetics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $36.86, representing a 43.4% upside. In a report issued on May 7, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.