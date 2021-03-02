Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Orasure Technologies (OSUR), VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Orasure Technologies (OSUR), VBI Vaccines (VBIV) and Zymeworks (ZYME) with bullish sentiments.

Orasure Technologies (OSUR)

In a report released today, Andrew Cooper from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Orasure Technologies, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Cooper is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 29.1% and a 75.0% success rate. Cooper covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Idexx Laboratories, NeoGenomics, and Progenity.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Orasure Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.67, a 69.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

In a report released today, Steven Seedhouse from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on VBI Vaccines, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 57.2% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

VBI Vaccines has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00, a 125.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Zymeworks (ZYME)

Raymond James analyst David Novak maintained a Buy rating on Zymeworks today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $36.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Novak is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 54.9% success rate. Novak covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, Leap Therapeutics, and Ziopharm Oncology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Zymeworks with a $50.56 average price target, a 39.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $57.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.