Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP), Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP), Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) and Resmed (RMD) with bullish sentiments.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Oramed Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.00, close to its 52-week high of $7.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 34.4% and a 71.8% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.67, a 70.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 27, Aegis Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on Mirati Therapeutics today and set a price target of $257.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $203.87.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 51.8% and a 60.2% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Silverback Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Mirati Therapeutics with a $249.50 average price target, implying a 27.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, JonesTrading also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

Resmed (RMD)

Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia assigned a Buy rating to Resmed today and set a price target of $240.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $215.93, close to its 52-week high of $224.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 56.0% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Resmed is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $205.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.