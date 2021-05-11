Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Omeros (OMER), Perrigo Company (PRGO)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Omeros (OMER) and Perrigo Company (PRGO) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Omeros (OMER)

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Hold rating on Omeros, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 37.7% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Omeros is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.00, implying a 43.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Perrigo Company (PRGO)

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Hold rating on Perrigo Company today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $44.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -3.9% and a 40.5% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Perrigo Company has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $52.75.

