Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Olema Pharmaceuticals (OLMA), Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Olema Pharmaceuticals (OLMA), Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) and Immatics (IMTX) with bullish sentiments.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (OLMA)

Jefferies analyst Michael Yee maintained a Buy rating on Olema Pharmaceuticals yesterday and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $47.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Yee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 50.3% success rate. Yee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Assembly Biosciences.

Olema Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $70.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

Jefferies analyst Andrew Tsai maintained a Buy rating on Intra-Cellular Therapies yesterday and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $34.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsai is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 55.6% success rate. Tsai covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as VistaGen Therapeutics, Athira Pharma, and Marinus.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intra-Cellular Therapies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $54.50.

Immatics (IMTX)

In a report released yesterday, Biren Amin from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Immatics, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Amin is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 47.0% success rate. Amin covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Gracell Biotechnologies.

Immatics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.00, a 77.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Leerink Partners also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $26.00 price target.

