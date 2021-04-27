Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: ObsEva SA (OBSV), Krystal Biotech (KRYS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on ObsEva SA (OBSV) and Krystal Biotech (KRYS) with bullish sentiments.

ObsEva SA (OBSV)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on ObsEva SA, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 54.3% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health Companies, and Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ObsEva SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.50.

Krystal Biotech (KRYS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis maintained a Buy rating on Krystal Biotech today and set a price target of $103.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $81.80, close to its 52-week high of $87.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 41.0% and a 62.7% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Krystal Biotech with a $108.33 average price target, which is a 37.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

