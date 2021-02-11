Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: ObsEva SA (OBSV), Envista Holdings (NVST)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on ObsEva SA (OBSV) and Envista Holdings (NVST) with bullish sentiments.

ObsEva SA (OBSV)

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on ObsEva SA, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.8% and a 68.2% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ObsEva SA with a $22.50 average price target.

Envista Holdings (NVST)

Credit Suisse analyst Erin Wright maintained a Buy rating on Envista Holdings today and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $40.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Wright is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.7% and a 72.0% success rate. Wright covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Patterson Companies, Fulgent Genetics, and SmileDirectClub.

Envista Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.25.

