Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: NuVasive (NUVA), Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on NuVasive (NUVA), Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) and Bluebird Bio (BLUE) with bullish sentiments.

NuVasive (NUVA)

In a report issued on February 26, Richard Newitter from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on NuVasive, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $61.60, close to its 52-week high of $67.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Newitter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 72.5% success rate. Newitter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inspire Medical Systems, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Intersect ENT.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NuVasive with a $63.67 average price target, a 3.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

In a report issued on February 25, Joseph Schwartz from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Sarepta Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $88.50, close to its 52-week low of $77.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 52.2% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Mereo Biopharma Group Plc.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sarepta Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $126.67, a 48.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

Bluebird Bio (BLUE)

In a report issued on February 25, Mani Foroohar from Leerink Partners reiterated a Buy rating on Bluebird Bio. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $30.36, close to its 52-week low of $24.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Foroohar is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 52.3% success rate. Foroohar covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Intellia Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bluebird Bio is a Hold with an average price target of $40.62, a 37.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 16, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $86.00 price target.

