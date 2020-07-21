Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: NuVasive (NUVA), Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on NuVasive (NUVA) and Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) with bullish sentiments.

NuVasive (NUVA)

In a report released today, Matt Miksic from Credit Suisse reiterated a Buy rating on NuVasive, with a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $59.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Miksic is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 69.7% success rate. Miksic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NuVasive is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $66.45, a 7.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $74.00 price target.

Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Arcturus Therapeutics, with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $56.85, close to its 52-week high of $62.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 45.6% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Arcturus Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.25, a -4.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 12, B.Riley FBR also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

