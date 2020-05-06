Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Nucana (NCNA), Rigel (RIGL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Nucana (NCNA), Rigel (RIGL) and Motus Gi Holdings (MOTS) with bullish sentiments.

Nucana (NCNA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns reiterated a Buy rating on Nucana today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.36, close to its 52-week low of $3.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 66.7% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nucana with a $16.00 average price target.

Rigel (RIGL)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Rigel today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 42.3% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rigel is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.00.

Motus Gi Holdings (MOTS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on Motus Gi Holdings today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.12, close to its 52-week low of $0.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 43.1% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Motus Gi Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.30.

