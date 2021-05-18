Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: NovoCure (NVCR), Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on NovoCure (NVCR) and Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) with bullish sentiments.

NovoCure (NVCR)

In a report released today, Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on NovoCure, with a price target of $242.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $187.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -6.8% and a 35.0% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, Xeris Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

NovoCure has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $191.57.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

In a report released today, Chad Messer from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Sarepta Therapeutics, with a price target of $166.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $84.25, close to its 52-week low of $67.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 44.4% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Mereo Biopharma Group Plc, Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $133.20, which is a 68.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 3, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

